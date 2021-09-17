Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
Crime
Education
Business
Environment
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Gabby Petito disappearance: Timeline of road trip with boyfriend, search
Video
Top Stories
Convicted Rochester felon pleads guilty to drug, weapons charges
Wegmans to reopen Amore restaurant in Rochester, seeking job applicants
RIT professor on $15M effort to resurrect the wooly mammoth by Harvard scientists
Weather forecast: A warm finish to the work week
Video
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Weather Radar
Weather Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
High School Sports
Section V Best
High School Huddle
Orange Nation
Buffalo Sabres
College Sports
Western NY PGA Tips
Inside NY Baseball
Football Frenzy
The Big Game
Top Stories
Four TD performances highlight this week’s Section V Best
Video
Top Stories
High School Huddle: State rankings reax, surprising 2-0 teams, big week 3 matchups
Video
Play 4 Paige: Penfield soccer supports teammate battling cancer
Video
Syracuse’s quarterback competition continues to dominate the attention as the offense continues to struggle
Beasley, Ferguson offer to buy away game tickets for unvaccinated fans
Video
Video Center
All Video
Live
Sports Video
Kucko’s Camera
Postscript with Adam Chodak
News 8 Specials
CBSN Live
Top Stories
Friend for Life: Meet Ava and Zsa Zsa
Video
Top Stories
Kucko’s Camera: Buttermilk Falls State Park
Video
Top Stories
Artist Row featured Sunday at the Rochester Public Market
Video
RIT professor on $15M effort to resurrect the wooly mammoth by Harvard scientists
Weather forecast: A warm finish to the work week
Video
Rochester Rundown: Week of September 17, 2021
Video
Lifestyle
Around Town
Food and Drink
Travel
Development
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Tech News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Lottery
Horoscope
BestReviews
Back to School
Songs From Studio B
Community
Contests
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Why ROC
News 8 Photo Album
Friend For Life
Be Inspired
First Responders Spotlight
Hispanic Heritage Month
Rochester Rundown
What’s Good
Top Stories
Fringe Fest continues Friday in Rochester with more than 90 shows, including silent disco
Top Stories
Friends of Strong collecting cards to cheer hospital staff
Video
Fringe Fest continues Thursday in Rochester with more than 50 shows
‘Project Homeless Connect’ helps Rochester’s most vulnerable get vaccinated
Video
Family remembers local police recruit killed in crash
Video
Report It!
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Career Connection
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Newsletters
Alexa
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
Search
Search
Search
Kucko’s Camera: Buttermilk Falls State Park
Kucko's Camera
Posted:
Sep 17, 2021 / 12:57 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 17, 2021 / 01:48 PM EDT
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Trending Stories
Bello, Dr. Mendoza: Monroe County at a ‘turning point’ against COVID-19
Video
RCSD superintendent, 2 others under investigation after ‘internal complaint’
Video
RIT professor on $15M effort to resurrect the wooly mammoth by Harvard scientists
Gabby Petito disappearance: Timeline of road trip with boyfriend, search
Video
Less is More Act: NY to eliminate jail time for most minor parole violations
Video
Highway worker struck, killed on Rt. 96 in Ontario County, driver charged
Video
Fringe Fest kicks off Tuesday in Rochester: 12 days of concerts, shows, and more
Video
‘Breaks my heart’: Local hospital reacts to potentially losing workers over vaccine mandate
Video
Don't Miss
Weather forecast: A warm finish to the work week
Video
Adam Interviews
Video Center