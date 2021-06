Most of the region this afternoon is quiet and dry as most of the shower and storm activity continues to reside south of the region towards the Southern Tier. This is where most of the energy and lift is present to fuel such storms.

As a back-door cold front slides southward across the region, this will provide Western New York with gradual clearing skies and a break from all the heat and humidity as temperatures and dew points drop overnight. In the meantime, we'll be warm and still a bit muggy with temperatures in the 80s dropping into the 70s through this evening.