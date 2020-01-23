Kucko-go chasin’ waterfalls at Oakta Creek in LeRoy

LEROY, N.Y. (WROC) — I’ve been busy chasing down more icy waterfalls before the temperature warms up a bit for the next several days.

So I went back to one of my favorite spots, it’s on private land, but I received permission from the owners.

It was on Oatka Creek, in LeRoy where I found Buttermilk Falls.

The overnight temperatures have been cold enough now for several days to allow for some considerable icing.

I saw much more ice on this waterfall a year ago when extreme cold swept across Western New York, but a decent amount is on there right now.

Of course, Oatka Creek empties into the Genesee River. This is the third largest tributary of the Genesee and it is beautiful, for all 58 miles.