John Kucko’s Top Ten Photos of 2016

News 8’s John Kucko took thousands of pictures in 2016, but he’s narrowed down his favorites for his third annual Top Ten Photos of the year!

Here’s the countdown of John’s favorite shots – and why he picked them!

10: I got this on New Year’s Day while waiting in the trees to capture a train at Letchworth. The only other people in the park was this couple from New York City. He popped the question, I captured it and the photo went viral a few minutes later.

9: I made a ten minute stop at Niagara Falls in March on the way to Toronto and got the American falls lit up. It’s got lots of color, especially on the snow covered rocks.

8: I shot this two weeks ago. I call it four seasons in one frame: High Falls with sun, blue sky, ominous clouds and yes, some lake effect snow…another day in Rochester!

7: I took this at the apex of fall in the Canadice/Springwater area. This picture was the centerpiece in a collage that reached 2.3 million people on our Facebook page. No better place for fall color than south of Honeoye Lake!

6: I love shooting the great sunsets on Lake Ontario. I got this party boat from the shoreline of west Webster. Love the framing of the trees!

5: I’m a big fan of the Erie Canal in Fairport. Here, I captured the sunset with two boaters on a nice quiet summer evening. It’s one of my favorite captures.

4: This is Letchworth State Park from a hot air balloon during the annual balloon rally. There was a breathtaking view of the canyon and the other balloons. I had a great time that morning.

3: This fiery sunset was shot near Seabreeze. This was the afterglow – or twilight – from early June. The sky was amazing, same with the reflection on the water. It’s my favorite sunset shot, ever.

2: I love Sodus Point. This was taken early in the morning on a cold January day. Active waves and the twilight sky before sunrise were a sight to behold.

1: Back to my beloved Letchworth! This fall capture with the train crossing the 1875 bridge was the last time you saw a clean view of this iconic bridge before the heavy construction obscured the view. They are currently in the midst of replacing the 141-year-old iron bridge.