‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ prepares for return to Seneca Falls

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (WROC) — Seneca Falls is one of the region’s best towns and folks there are getting ready for quite the celebration this weekend.

It’s as quaint as a town as you’ll find, one where the Finger Lakes Railway passes through. It’s essentially a modern day Bedford Falls — you know, the wintry town at the epicenter of the holiday classic It’s a Wonderful Life, featuring James Stewart.

It was in 1946 when that film debuted, directed by Frank Capra who had family in our region and took a liking to Seneca Falls. The town has a neat It’s a Wonderful Life museum there with lots of cool memorabilia.

In that town is the Bailey Bridge, decorated for the holidays this weekend.

Some of the child actors from the film will return for the annual celebration, on top of many activities and events planned.