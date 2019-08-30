Live Now
Introducing our News 8 newcomer to Letchworth State Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Our new chief meteorologist Eric Snitil is new to western New York, and there’s no better way to welcome him here than to introduce him to the number one state park int he entire country — Letchworth State Park.

The Genesee River runs through Letchworth, and above our region’s main waterway is a glorious railroad arch.

Whether you’re a lifer or a newcomer, anyone can enjoy the stunning beauty of Letchworth, with the fog hovering above the river and the upper falls.

Welcome Eric, and get used to the most beautiful train vista in the entire northeast!

