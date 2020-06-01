Impressive collection of Americana at this Branchport Barn

Live Now
BRANCHPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Every once in a while in my travels I stumble upon gold.

It was a week ago Monday when I had permission to get a picture of this barn in Branchport with lots of cool signs on the outside. That’s what caught my attention a few years back.

The owner, Joe DeGeorge, asked if I wanted to see the inside and my haw about dropped to the pristine floor.

A collection of Americana the likes I had never really seen before, complete with nostalgic signs, classic cars, and old gas station globes.

He’s been collecting these treasures for years and was proud to show it off.

This barn is meticulously cared for, and I sincerely enjoyed this walk down memory lane.

