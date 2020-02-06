Ice boating on a frozen Sodus Bay

SODUS POINT, N.Y. (WROC) — So when the temperatures are in the 20s and the ice is six inches thick, this is what you do if you’re a winter weather enthusiast.

On Wednesday I went to Sodus Bay to check out the ice boats.

These guys have been part of the Sodus Bay Ice Boat Club for years, a club that’s been around since the 1960s.

They have waited patiently all winter for this, and knowing snow was going to happen early, they got out in pretty good conditions in the morning.

Ice was safe here, by the way.

With a good wind, these boats can really move.

As far as winter goes, if you’re going to live in it, might as well embrace it.