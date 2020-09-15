How to find the 80-foot cascading waterfall in Warsaw, New York

WARSAW, N.Y. (WROC) — One of the greatest treasures in all of Western New York is located in the Wyoming County Village of Warsaw.

Warsaw Falls are sensational — an 80-foot tall cascading waterfall.

Part of the joy of seeing this wonderment is the hike one has to take to get there. You can access Stony Creek at the Warsaw Village Park, and you have to hike about a mile in the creek before reaching the fall.

It is a spectacular walk, offering lots of soothing sights and sounds of nature.

Be warned: You have to walk very slowly, taking it one step at a time. Many of the rocks in this creekbed are extremely slippery.

If you opt to take in the gorge trail, it keeps you above the waterfall, but I think the best view is hiking the creek.

The autumn color there is beginning to emerge there too!

A tricky hike, but the payoff is significant.