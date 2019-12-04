Honoring the history, and snowy spectacle that is Sampson State Park

ROMULUS, N.Y. (WROC) — With the pristine winter ambiance on full display this week, I’ve been trying to get all over the place to capture the beauty.

So I made a stop at Sampson State Park Tuesday, which is just south of Geneva, in the town of Romulus, overlooking Seneca Lake.

Sampson used to be a Naval and Air Force training base in the 1940s and 1950s, where some one million troops trained. The state took it over in 1960 and it is now a wonderful state park.

Just south of the park is the Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery where 675 veterans are interred. It’s the resting place for veterans of World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and so forth.

It’s a place of honor, and a real treasure in our area, as many of our military members trained on these very special grounds.