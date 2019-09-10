Honeoye Falls’ patriotic farm tradition on display for 9/11

HONEOYE FALLS, N.Y. (WROC) — Each September Honeoye Falls farmer Dave Meisenzahl and his son Jeremy take their patriotic combine harvester and put it on display at one of their fields on Route 15A.

Tuesday morning, Dave hung an American flag on the chute. On one side of this massive machine is the American flag and on the other side is a photograph of the Twin Tours as well as a bald eagle.

It’s the Meisenzahl’s way of never forgetting.

They will have this on display there on the west side of Honeoye Falls throughout the weekend and in a few weeks they will put the massive machine to work, harvesting corn and soy beans.