History with a lot of sides: Check out the 1849 octagonal house

AKRON, N.Y. (WROC) — Back in the mid-1800s, eight-sided houses were a thing.

Several were built in New York, but only a few remain in pristine condition, and one of them can be found near the Erie County/Genesee County line.

The Rich-Winn Octagon House in Akron, New York, was built in 1849 for Charles Rich, an Akron businessman who owned a general store, but also bought and sold grain. He helped build telegraph offices throughout the region.

It’s a Greek revival house with an Italianate Cupola, and this Sunday is the “Christmas at the Octagon House” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. so you can see the beautiful decorated inside yourself.

It’s a wonderfully historic house and just another treasure in our little slice of the world.