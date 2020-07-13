High Falls history: Brown Race’s hydropower along the Genesee River

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Made a visit down to Brown Race’s Sunday at High Falls to relive some of the history there from back in the day.
The hydropower generated here in the mid-1800s was formidable, made from the waters of the Genesee River.
That power fueled the many mills there in Rochester’s early years.
Ten flour mills were located in that area, producing half a million barrels of flour per year — hence the original “Flour City” nickname.
It’s a wonderfully historic part of Rochester, or old Rochesterville as it was known ages ago, and it has been beautifully preserved.
Brown’s Race is a National Register Historic District and a city Preservation District. If you’re looking for something fun and educational to do, I suggest heading to High Falls at Brown’s Race and reading about the history there — great spot.