Heavy rainfall makes for special Watkins Glen experience

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WROC) — No matter the conditions, Watkins Glen State Park is always a treat.

However, Wednesday’s rainfall caused some spectacular runoff.

With the gorge’s narrow walls, early morning sunshine peaking through, and some reflective waterfalls, it was a sight to behold.

It’s amazing beauty at Watkins Glen, but also a serious cardio workout as there are hundreds of stone steps to navigate along the gorge trail.

Quintessential Finger Lakes region beauty with gorge walls and waterfalls!