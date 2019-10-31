Haunted and historic: Chestnut Place in Portage

PORTAGE, N.Y. (WROC) — In honor of Halloween, I wanted to showcase what was once a spectacular carriage house, and what some have suggested to me, is a haunted house.

This amazing place is in Livingston County in Portage. I have taken some captures from the road here, where the house dates back to the late 1800s, and was once the mansion of Portage resident John Failing Barber.

He was a banker, and a farmer. He would also lumber and raft timber to Rochester by way of the nearby Genesee River.

This was known as Chestnut Place, and it had the finest wood inside and out, due to the abundance of nearby chestnut trees.

It’s a stunning property, even in its state of disrepair.