Harvesting snow at this barn during ‘Snowvember’

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — For the second straight morning, we woke up to winter’s magic on this fall day.
There’s something about a red barn in the snow — and it was coming down heavy Wednesday morning.
With 8 degree wind chill, the flakes were large and like cotton falling from the sky.
This 1830 farm was once a Grand Dairy in Penfield, beautifully maintained through the years.
There’s something calming about a falling snow and the backdrop of agriculture — the fabric of which our country was built.
Here’s to the American farmers out there, hoping the approaching winter can bring you some much deserved rest for a bit.