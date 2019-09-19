Hammondsport’s Glenn H. Curtiss Museum celebrates transportation pioneer

HAMMONDSPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — There is a great museum located on the southern edge of Keuka Lake in Hammondsport that you may not have known about.

It’s the Glenn H. Curtiss Museum, named after the Hammondsport native who founded the aviation business and who was also a pioneer in motorcycling.

Curtiss was one of the giants of his era and this museum is a celebration of his accomplishments and interests.

His formal education stopped at the eighth grade and his first job was working for George Eastman — and his interest in inventing things took off from there.

If you look up his name you’ll be awestruck at all the things he did and what he meant for modern American transportation.

This museum has a fabulous collection of those interests and is truly one of the treasures in our region — celebrating a man who never really got the credit he deserved.