Glorious Grimes Glen in Naples

NAPLES, N.Y. (WROC) — A cool, crisp early morning was the perfect opportunity to go to Naples and visit Grimes Glen.

Naples Creek runs through there and on a 42 degree morning, with that autumn breeze in the air, it was absolutely sensational.

You have to get into the creek to truly experience the beauty there, and today ti was perfect as the way was low. The rocks are very slippery, so it’s literally one step at a time.

The waterfalls are simply breathtaking, and that fall color is beginning to emerge down in Naples, South Bristol, Wayland and other higher elevated areas to the south of Rochester.

Still quite a few weeks to go until the foliage reaches its peak, about three weeks from now will be the perfect time to visit Grimes Glen — one of nature’s many wonders in the Finger Lakes region.