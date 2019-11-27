George Eastman Museum prepped and ready for the holidays

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s that wonderful time of year when so many of us look forward to decorating and celebrating the holiday season.

One of the best places to get you in the spirit of the holidays is the George Eastman Museum, and the place is all decked out.

Aside from the Sweet Creations gingerbread display, and the wreaths there, the grand mansion on East Avenue is beautifully decorated, just like it was when Mr. Eastman was there, and George was known to “do it up” around the holidays.

The tree is up, all the decorations are out, and yes, even a train is set up under the tree.

This is a fabulous destination if you have out of town company or children, truly a must see for the holidays in Rochester.