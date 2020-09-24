Genesee Valley Park: Frederick Law Olmsted design perfect for fall color in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you want a terrific place to take a mid-morning walk to enjoy the early signs of fall color, may I suggest a Rochester treasure.

Genesee Valley Park is one of the masterpieces created by designer Frederick Law Olmsted back in the late 1800s.

A country-esque escape where sheep once grazed, and where the Genesse River and Erie Canal meet.

Some of the age-old trees there have begun their colorful transformation, and this will only get better by the day — three to four weeks from now it will be sensational.

It was Mr. Olmsted who also designed Highland Park, Maplewood Park, Central Park in New York City, and Niagara Falls State Park, just to name a few.

Genesee Valley Park is a Rochester icon!