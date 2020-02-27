Gale Warning creates a spectacle along Lake Ontario shoreline in Sodus Point

SODUS POINT, N.Y. (WROC) — Gale warning means I take my camera and go to Lake Ontario, especially with a wind coming from the west.

And that westward wind was howling Thursday at Sodus Point.

Wind was sustained at 29 miles per hour there when I captured this with gusts approaching 50 miles per hour.

The heavy lake snows ere over the lake, seen looking north. At pone point I thought I heard three separate claps of thunder.

The lake is higher than what it should be this time of year. The shipping season is even being delayed a couple of weeks because of the situation.

It was a day where our Great Lake had every bit the look of an angry ocean.