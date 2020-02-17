Future of passenger rail passes through Letchworth State Park

CASTILE, N.Y. (WROC) —A very big deal went passing through Letchworth State Park Monday morning over the Genesee River there.

The future of passenger trains in America, being shaped for Amtrak by Alstom in Hornell.

Next Generation: The future of passenger rail service in America crossing the Genesee River at Letchworth State Park this morning as new @Amtrak Acela high speed train set is pulled to Colorado for testing. @Alstom facility in Hornell, NY is manufacturing 28 of these sets. pic.twitter.com/D5v1AbpBLF — John Kucko (@john_kucko) February 17, 2020

Amtrak has entered into a $2.5 billion deal with Alsom for 28 “next generation” trains to be made. Monday’s cargo was the first first set, being pulled by older, traditional Amtrak power.

The new engine, followed by the all-new passenger cars, were being pulled from the facility in Hornell to Pueblo, Coloradi, where they will undergo testing at the Federal Railroad Administration Center.

This new, high speed rail will eventually run on the northeast corridor — from Washington to Boston — capable of speeds up to 185 miles per hour.

The first Acela trains are set to go online in 2021.

Some major work taking place in Western New York and the SOuther Tier, which will help shape the future of travel in America.