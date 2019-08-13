Frederick Farms’ fields of gold

PHELPS, N.Y. (WROC) — There are a number of great spots in the area to check out sunflower fields, but one of the best in in Phelps at Frederick Farms.

They there have many acres of spectacular sunflowers and each year they raise money for a hospice house, the House of John in Clifton Springs.

Last weekend of Sunflower Hayrides this year are coming up! Fri. Aug. 16 @ 6:30 – til?? … Posted by Frederick Farms on Monday, August 12, 2019

This Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, they’ll be offering hayrides around their beautiful sunflower fields. The rides are free, but folks are encouraged to make a donation to benefit the hospice house.

They also sell freshly cut sunflowers there, as well as oil-pressed from the sunflowers.

This all takes place in Phelps at Frederick Farms on McBurney Road, so check it out!