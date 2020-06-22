Francis Bellamy, the Mount Morris native who helped pen the Pledge of Allegiance

MOUNT MORRIS, N.Y. (WROC) — It was on this date in 1942 that the Pledge of Allegiance was adopted by the U.S. Congress.

Francis Bellamy — a Mount Morris, New York native — penned the most commonly used version of the Pledge of Allegiance in 1892.

Bellamy was born in Mount Morris and then moved to Rome, New York when he was 5 years old.

He was later college-educated at the University of Rochester.

Bellamy died in 1931 before Congress adopted the Pledge.

Imagery of Bellamy can still be found and celebrated in town in which he was born. Whether ir be the stunning mural created by Rochester artist Shawn Dunwoody, or the home Bellamy spent his early years in, the antique shops that line Main Street there, or the 1838 Allegiance Bed and Breakfast — this is Americana as it gets.