Foliage peaking, beautiful weekend forecast for sight seeing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This is it! If you want to see fabulous fall color, this is the weekend to do so.

Rich foliage was all over the place Friday, specifically at Taughannock Falls State Park.

In the heart of the Finger Lakes region, in Trumansburg, New York — about eight miles north of Ithaca — it is peaking for vibrant colors.

And with sunshine in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday, this will be a spectacular weekend for some sightseeing.

I was there about two weeks ago and a lot more water was flowing in the creek Friday compared to then — rain from the last two days helped a lot, but I was surprised to see how much foliage is still on the trees after the recent wind.

The next five days are prime time in the Finger Lakes region for fall color.