Finger Lakes foliage: Savor the beauty before the frost

BLUFF POINT, N.Y. (WROC) — While the wind is working to take down leaves in a hurry, I’m soaking in as much autumn color as humanly possible as I can.

My day began down along Keuka Lake, in Bluff Point where you can find the 1833 Wagener House — which has what I like to call the best front yard in all the Finger Lakes region. The view south is simply sensational.

The next stop was the 1931 Garrett Chapel. Tucked away amidst the trees, it’s an absolute hidden gem with some really nice color there right now. Plus the foliage is somewhat preserved as the trees protect each other from howling wind.

From there I went a few miles west to Jerusalem, to see the 1838 Esperanza Mansion. It’s back open for business now after being closed for a couple of years and it’s truly a historic treasure.

After that I was off to Middlesex on the south end of Canandaigua Lake. Talk about savoring the season, that’s exactly what this boater was doing:

A perfect day of fall foliage chasing capped off with whitecaps on Canandaigua Lake, with an autumn bluster as a backdrop of fall color.