Finding the headwaters of the mighty Susquehanna River

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (WROC) — I experienced some of the most majestic winter scenery I’ve ever been around the other day.

I went to Cooperstown early Saturday. A foot of freshly fallen snow was there on the ten degree morning, and I found where the Susquehanna River begins.

The headwaters are off of Otsego Lake.

I was given permission to walk down to this stunning footbridge, as the land around this area is private.

Stunning sights and sounds all around — incredible!

It was a winter wonderland, as good as it gets in the leatherstocking region of New York state.

