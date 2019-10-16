Finding the Finger Lakes’ oldest winery

URBANA, N.Y. (WROC) — At the southern end of Keuka Lake, two miles from Hammondsport in the tiny town of Urbana, is the oldest winery in the Finger Lakes region.

The Pleasant Valley Wine Company dates back to 1860. Back in the day, they were so big they had their own post office in the winery.

A railroad track was built on the grounds so they could ship their product. Each building was made of Fieldstone, and eight of them are on the National Register of Historic Places.

When they first started, tons of Isabella and Catawba grapes were harvested there, producing thousands of gallons of wine.

Now, they have beautiful visitor’s center, complete with a tasting room and a museum.

This place is a true Finger Lakes treasure, the oldest winery of the region and the first bonded winery in the country.