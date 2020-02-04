Finding snow during a weird Rochester winter

NEWTON FALLS, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s been one of the strangest winters we’ve had in recent memories, but even still, there was one place I knew I could find real cold and real snow.

A few days ago I went out to the Adirondacks region, and found some fantastic sights along the picturesque Route 3.

Talk about distracted driving! No matter where you looked, where you turned, you’d see this beauty.

And there’s many pull-off areas where you can safely park the car and experience this spellbinding wonderment.

It’s always colder in that region and they get some terrific snow. Coupled with the towering pines and the natural beauty of the terrain, and it’s one of the nicest spots anywhere.