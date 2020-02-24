Finding signs of spring during the doldrums of winter

CASTILE, N.Y. (WROC) — Back-to-back 50 degree days in a Rochester February is fairly strange, but it does happen every so often.

I spent Monday down at Letchworth State Park where the Genesee River was flowing nicely over the Middle Falls there. Away from Lake Ontario, it reached 53 degrees in the Castile-Portageville area.

This was the same exact spot where precisely five years ago to the day it was -12 air temperature and the Middle Falls were 100% frozen over — the coldest month ever in the region.

Back to Monday; when I returned to Rochester I went to find a shot I always try to get in February, if the weather allows it.

I’m talking about the emergence of the winter aconite at the George Eastman Museum.

A sign of spring, for now. It won’t be long before that spot is covered by snow once again.