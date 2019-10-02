Finding fall at Taughannock Falls State Park, and the Southern Tier

TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WROC) — Certainly feels a lot more like fall compared to Monday’s record-breaking heat, and with autumn color emerging it’s beginning to look more like the season as well.

A beautiful Tuesday morning at Taughannock Falls where the sun actually peaked out for about a minute to shine on some foliage around the waterfall.

A park worker there confirmed that colors were transforming over the past 48 hours, and it should be near peak by next week.

Another spot where the fall colors are strong is south of Rochester, in the Allegheny County town of Angelica. Some nice foliage can be seen along the Alton Sylor Timber Bridge there.

A bit further south, even more contrast. The 1858 Pink House has some terrific color in the Southern Tier right now and even more so into northern Pennsylvania.