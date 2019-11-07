Farmers working non-stop to harvest before winter weather takes over

HONEOEYE FALLS, N.Y. (WROC) — Farmers across the region have been in a race against time and Mother Nature to beat the winter weather and harvest their crops.

Down at Meisenzahl Farms in Honeoye Falls, Dave and Jeremy Meisenzahl have been busy harvesting their corn with their patriotic combine harvester — one side of it honors those lost on 9/11, and the other showcases the American flag.

The family has more than 100 years of farming experience and they have been working non-stop to harvest the cornfields.

Once finished, they will truck this corn to Fulton as it goes to the Ethanol plant there.

It’s a fascinating process and farming is such a big part of western New York and the Finger Lakes region, and right now, many of them are trying to stay ahead of the first big snowfall.