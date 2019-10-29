Breaking News
Child dies from flu in Monroe County

Falling for trains: All aboard the autumn express

Kucko's Camera

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CASTILE, N.Y. (WROC) — You know I love capturing what I like to call “autumn express” shots with the trains traveling amidst the splendor of fall color.

Well, I’ve had a lot of luck over the past four days in this favorite past time of mine.

We begin at Letchworth State Park, where I got this over the weekend:

The “Grand Canyon of the East” with the beautiful foliage as the westbound Norfolk Southern heads to Buffalo, crossing the Genesee River on what I feel is the most picturesque spot in America — where the train passes through the countryside and the Upper Falls there.

I was also able to get the Ontario Midland #3 locomotive in Wayne County, north of Newark the other day, chugging along.

And then there’s this — Captured Monday in Livingston County, in Leicester, as the Genesee and Wyoming travels the Rochester and southern line on its way to the salt mine there.

I love the color scheme of these engines, perfect as we approach Halloween.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss