Falling for trains: All aboard the autumn express

CASTILE, N.Y. (WROC) — You know I love capturing what I like to call “autumn express” shots with the trains traveling amidst the splendor of fall color.

Well, I’ve had a lot of luck over the past four days in this favorite past time of mine.

We begin at Letchworth State Park, where I got this over the weekend:

The “Grand Canyon of the East” with the beautiful foliage as the westbound Norfolk Southern heads to Buffalo, crossing the Genesee River on what I feel is the most picturesque spot in America — where the train passes through the countryside and the Upper Falls there.

I was also able to get the Ontario Midland #3 locomotive in Wayne County, north of Newark the other day, chugging along.

And then there’s this — Captured Monday in Livingston County, in Leicester, as the Genesee and Wyoming travels the Rochester and southern line on its way to the salt mine there.

I love the color scheme of these engines, perfect as we approach Halloween.