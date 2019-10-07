Fall foliage peaking in the Adirondacks

OLD FORGE, N.Y. (WROC) — While the autumn color is slow to arrive around the Rochester area, as per usual, it has peaked in the Adirondacks.

Old Forge is particularly fabulous currently, with breathtaking beauty as a backdrop to old boat houses along the many lakes.

One of the best spots for fall foliage is along the Moose River, which is ripe with rich color amid small rapids of the waterway.

However, the real payoff is the quest to see the Adirondack Express.

Props to fellow hiking pals and fellow photographers Jerome Davis and Joe Altieri, who followed along up a long hill and into the woods.

About 90 minutes later, the fall foliage train came rolling through and it was definitely worth the wait.