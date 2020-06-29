Experience the lavender field in bloom at Wickham Farms

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — There is something about lavender fields that leaves one spellbound.

The good folks at Wickham Farms in Penfield planted 2,200 of these last year and now the plants are blooming.

Beginning Wednesday, and through July 12, Wickham Farms is charging admission where people can experience the beauty and the scents — both of which are out of this world.

Masks will be required, and there is a lot of room to socially distance on the farm.

With so many families and folks looking for fun stuff to do that’s close to home, this is a good option — Wickham Farms and their lavender field of hope.