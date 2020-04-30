Eternal Flame Falls: A Western New York waterfall unlike any other

Breaking News
2 new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 46 new cases, more recovered cases than active
Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Eternal Flame Falls: A Western New York waterfall unlike any other

Kucko's Camera

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Quite simply, it’s one of the most inspiring and breathtaking waterfalls you’ll ever see, and it’s only a few miles from where the Buffalo Bills play at New Era Field.

It’s Eternal Flame Falls at Chestnut Ridge Park in Orchard Park. I went there Wednesday and caught this treasure at the perfect time.

It’s a shale creek preserve and natural gas, some 400 meters below the surface, seeps through the rocks there. It dates back to the Native American days and the flame burns on and on.

On occasion, it does flame out and has to be reignited, but when I arrive Wednesday morning, not a soul was around and the flame was aglow.

This place is a rugged hike, but definitely worth the adventure.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss