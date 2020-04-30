Eternal Flame Falls: A Western New York waterfall unlike any other

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Quite simply, it’s one of the most inspiring and breathtaking waterfalls you’ll ever see, and it’s only a few miles from where the Buffalo Bills play at New Era Field.

It’s Eternal Flame Falls at Chestnut Ridge Park in Orchard Park. I went there Wednesday and caught this treasure at the perfect time.

It’s a shale creek preserve and natural gas, some 400 meters below the surface, seeps through the rocks there. It dates back to the Native American days and the flame burns on and on.

On occasion, it does flame out and has to be reignited, but when I arrive Wednesday morning, not a soul was around and the flame was aglow.

This place is a rugged hike, but definitely worth the adventure.