News 8’s John Kucko went out to Yorktown Drive, off of Plank Road on the Webster/Penfield border, to check out a house that would make Clark Griswold jealous!

This display has 75,000 lights, 400 extenstion cords, 40 replica trees lit, and 30 Santas and reindeer on display! It takes the owner 1 month to set it up, 1 week to tear down – and adds a whopping $200 to their electric bill.

Check out his videos below: