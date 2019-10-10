Enjoying the hidden natural treasure that is Wiscoy Falls

Kucko's Camera

CASTILE, N.Y. (WROC) — It was a cool, crisp Thursday morning south of Rochester, with some fog too.

A good opportunity to go searching for some foliage. I went to do Wiscoy Falls in the Town of Hume, about six miles south of Letchowrth. As I’ve noted here a number of times, it’s a hidden treasure.

Wiscoy Creek had some nice energy to it and the fall color along the creek is impressive.

This set of waterfalls never disappoints and if you’re looking for a fun Sunday morning drive, I suggest this — take Route 19A south. When you see the Rossburg sign, take a right.

It’s about a mile down the road from there, and it’s where you’ll find some stunning beauty and a real gem of our region.

