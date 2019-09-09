Enjoying a natural wonder of the world that’s close to home

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WROC) — Saturday was the perfect day to make a day trip to Niagara Falls and soak in the beauty from the Canadian side.

The weather was perfect and the sky was absolutely beautiful with dark, ominous clouds, balanced with some intermittent sunshine. The combination created a very dramatic sky and, of course, a rainbow near the Horseshoe Falls.

This is a good time of year to go on the weekends, gone now is the huge summer vacation crowd.

The Canadian side of the falls is also a great place to watch the Maid of the Mist with Captain Kaitlynn McHenry, a Henrietta native, at the help.

Niagara Falls never gets old, drawing 12 million each year from all over the globe.