Early signs of fall colors in Webster

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It may be August, but there’s already some serious signs of autumn color in our area.

Some spectacular sights are emerging on trees near the Ukrainian Cultural Center of Rochester on Jackson Road in Webster. Half the tree is turning red already and we’re not even into September!

The chilly overnight temperatures have certainly expedited the process.

Fall, the favorite season of many in our region, is right around the corner. And by the way, if you’re going to check out the early foliage here, check out the homemade perogies at the Ukrainian Cultural Center — you won’t be disappointed!