December arrives with blast of picturesque winter weather

SODUS, N.Y. (WROC) — December began with a bang around the region, allowing for some winter wonderland fun with my cameras.

First we go back to Sunday night — the 1996 Braddock Point Lighthouse, where wind-whipped waves were crashing. Ice was all around on the outside, but on the inside it looked nice and cozy with the glow of a Christmas tree in the window room.

Then it was on to Wayne County Monday morning to check out one of my favorite barns. The “Bills Barn” in Sodus dates back to the 1880s on the old apple orchard.

From there it was to Sodus Point and the 1871 Lighthouse and Museum. The snow was falling, the wind was howling at one of the great lighthouses on all the Great Lakes.

And to round out the day, a Polar Express! The Ontario Midland on its way to Newark to pick up freight cars — a snow tunnel in the beautiful Wayne County countryside.