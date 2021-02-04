Constructing an ice castle: Preparation underway for 124th Saranac Lake Winter Carnival

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (WROC) — Volunteers are putting the finishing touches on the “Ice Palace” in Saranac Lake Thursday.

It’s for the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival — a seasonal Adirondack tradition dating back to 1897. It’s the longest-running winter carnival in the northeast.

Fittingly, this year’s theme for the event is “Mask-erade” and it will be considerably dialed back from years past.

The Ice Palace will be sealed off, so no maze this year. Normal events associated with the Carnival have been shelved due to the pandemic.

The ice palace itself is made of approximately 1,500 ice blocks harvest from nearby Flower Lake. Four weeks ago, officials worried they wouldn’t be able to build the structure due to the mild winter.

However, that all changed with the traditioanl arrival of a bitter cold in this part of the Adirondack region.

The Saranac Lake Winter Carnival runs from February 6 through the 13. The best opportunity to see the Ice Palace would be during the week from Monday the 8 through Friday the 12th.

The parking lot adjacent to the palace will be closed all week, but the sidewalk will be open.

Last year’s Ice Palace was more than double the amount of ice blocks: