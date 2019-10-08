Cloudy day ends in brilliant sunset

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Monday was a cloudy day, until the very end.

Out of nowhere, the sky erupted with breathtaking color.

I was at home, doing work in my den, when I looked outside. I had to hustle to a spot where I could get a few shots, and right at sunset the sky came alive in a way that I haven’t seen in quite some time

Every once in awhile you get these skies in October and they are spectacular. It was the perfect autumn air too with a slight chill in the air.

Would have been even more perfect in a pumpkin patch or apple orchard, but still, just unbelievable sights.

