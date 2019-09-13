Classic Corvette at a classic state park

CASTILE, N.Y. (WROC) — It doesn’t matter which day you go, Letchworth State Park always has some unique views to behold and interesting sights to see.

For sunrise, the fog was wrapped around the gorge as it hovered above the Genesee River. It was quite chilly as well, around 47 degrees this morning.

The chilly temperatures are helping the foliage, a perfect backdrop for what was coming around the corner.

A 1962 Corvette came down the winding roads of Letchworth. The car’s owner is from Akron, Ohio. He bought the car when it was brand new when he was 18 years old. Since then he has put 250,000 miles on this beauty — and it’s still in terrific shape.