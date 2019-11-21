Christmas tree season has arrived at Stokoe Farms

SCOTTSVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — There are roughly 15,000 Christmas tree farms in the United States, and one of the very best in western New York is located in Scottsville.

Of course I’m talking about Stokoe Farms, where they have some 90 acres of land with more than 115,000 Christmas trees of varying size.

‘Tis the Season: @stokoefarm in Scottsville, NY has been growing Christmas trees for over 30 years. They have 90 acres of them, an estimated 115,000 trees of varying size and once again will be sending Trees for Troops overseas. They open for the season this weekend @News_8 pic.twitter.com/Y9E7tXi0WV — John Kucko (@john_kucko) November 21, 2019

Last week’s snow provided to be a challenge there, but the folks at Stokoe are all set to open this weekend from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days.

The family farm has been doing this for well over 30 years and they also have been involved with Trees for Troops since the inception of the program.

Americans spend more than $2 billion per year on real trees and $1.8 billion on fake trees.

About 35 million Christmas trees are produced nationwide each year, and they take about seven years to grow on average.