Christkindl Market returns to historic Canandaigua homestead

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — A very big weekend coming up for one of the great homesteads in all of the Finger Lakes region.

The 13th annual Canandaigua Christkindl Market is happening at the 1816 Granger homestead in Canandaigua, the onetime mansion to U.S. Postmaster General Gideon Granger. The market is happening Friday through Sunday.

This place is an absolute treasure of our area, and in one of the grand barns in the back is one of the largest carriage collections in America — nearly 100 of them all dating back to the 1800s.

The market itself is fabulous, with countless artistans, food vendors, and plenty of entertainment.

This is one of the grand estates in America. Tuesday I take you inside the home for a tour of their Christmas trees. Stay tuned …