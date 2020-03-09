Celebrating springlike weather at Grimes Glen in Naples

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Can a March day get any better than what we have experienced Monday?

I wanted to go somewhere special with my camera, so I went to the breathtaking Grimes Glen in Naples, down in Ontario County.

The 59th annual fishing derby there is April 1st. Grimes Creek was just spectacular Monday and the waterfalls along the creek were majestic.

I had special boots on from my friends at the Sutton Company on Main Street there and I took it one step at a time — as to not disturb the fish, but also not to fall.

Pretty good current strength in the creek, and there remains some ice spots still.

Grimes Glen is one of those treasures in the Finger Lakes region that is as stunning as you will find, especially as we approach spring.