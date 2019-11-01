Capturing the windstorm along Lake Ontario

SODUS POINT, N.Y. (WROC) — Heavy wind meant I pointed my car toward Lake Ontario with two stops in mind.

First stop was Sodus Point, where the wind was cranking early Friday morning. Sustained at about 35 miles per hour, gusts considerably higher and I even had a quick peak from the rising sun.

It was impressive there, but I knew east of where I was would be better.

And in Oswego, it was.

Serious force on the breakwall there and at the 1934 Oswego lighthouse. This was very similar to what I saw in February with the windstorm nine months ago.

The 80 MPH Gust: Wind gust recorded at 80 MPH at 8:54am along Lake Ontario at the Oswego Coast Guard station. Here are 40 raw seconds captured in that timeframe. Hurricane force on this Great Lake today. @spann @JimCantore @StormHour @JamesGilbertWX @TomNiziol @wxbywilliams pic.twitter.com/saxiDHlaNW — John Kucko (@john_kucko) February 26, 2019

The top gusts here were about 65-70 miles per hour, around 9 a.m.

The raw reality of November is indeed upon us, and it was impressive!