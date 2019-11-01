Capturing the windstorm along Lake Ontario

SODUS POINT, N.Y. (WROC) — Heavy wind meant I pointed my car toward Lake Ontario with two stops in mind.
First stop was Sodus Point, where the wind was cranking early Friday morning. Sustained at about 35 miles per hour, gusts considerably higher and I even had a quick peak from the rising sun.
It was impressive there, but I knew east of where I was would be better.
And in Oswego, it was.
Serious force on the breakwall there and at the 1934 Oswego lighthouse. This was very similar to what I saw in February with the windstorm nine months ago.
The top gusts here were about 65-70 miles per hour, around 9 a.m.
The raw reality of November is indeed upon us, and it was impressive!