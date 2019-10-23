Capturing the color before it’s all gone

NAPLES, N.Y. (WROC) — In the past few days I’ve shown you many places with excellent foliage, from Letchworth to Watkins Glen, from Seneca lake to Mount Hope, but today I want to take you down to Ontario County near Bristol and Naples.

There you’ll see some unbelievable autumn color right now. With Wednesday’s wind howling, it was falling fast.

The wind made for some dynamic views, as the sun was in and out with clouds lingering above, but when the sun casts a spotlight on the foliage it erupts with beauty.

I absolutely love the rolling hills of the Finger Lakes region.

Do we not live in a breathtaking region or what? But the autumn beauty won’t last forever, go check it out!