January 24 2021 06:40 pm
Breathtaking scenery in Naples, New York
Kucko's Camera
Posted:
Jan 19, 2021 / 04:25 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 19, 2021 / 04:25 PM EST
News 8’s John Kucko went to Ontario County for winter wonder.
